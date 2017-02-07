New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is on top of the world after leading the Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons in an epic comeback in Super Bowl LI.

And now he’s capitalizing — big time.

Brady is taking part in an autograph signing event with Tristar Memorabilia. And if you want the five-time Super Bowl winner’s autograph, it’ll cost you a pretty penny:

Flat Item up to and including 11x14, $799

Flat Item larger than 11x14, mini helmet, or football, $819

Full size helmet, or NFL licensed jersey (jersey numbers will not be accepted), $849

Original artwork, game used, or any other item not listed (no trophies or trophy signature plates), $1,999

Brady will also include inscriptions that say “Super Bowl 51 M.V.P,” “5x SB Champ,” and even personalized inscriptions that are under 20 characters, but that will cost you anywhere from $299 to $499 extra.

