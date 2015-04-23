When 30-year-old Victor Cruz was cut, it was hard for some to see the longtime Eli Manning target in anything other than New York Giants blue.

But at least one team may be interested in seeing if Cruz can still contribute.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, the Denver Broncos are trying to set up a meeting.

Cruz has had a rough past two seasons. A torn patellar tendon in his knee in October of 2014 appears to still be hindering Cruz. After two back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 yards in 2011 and 2012, he’s struggled. Over the past two years, Cruz has just 923 yards in 21 games — and only two touchdowns.

But a reduced role in Denver may be exactly what Cruz needs. While he wasn’t necessarily the top option this past season for a Giants offense that featured Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard on the edges, he had his moments.

He’d be stepping into a similar setup in Denver, where the Broncos have two established receivers in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus