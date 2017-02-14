In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated’s Peter King, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady revealed his mother, Galynn, is battling cancer.

“It’s been a very challenging year for our family. You have parents that are going through what they are going through, and my mom is not the only one going through it,” Brady said. “My dad is going through it at the same time, taking such good care of my mom. And my dad needing the support of my sisters, that I couldn’t give when I’m in Boston. So my sisters are the ones that are taking care of my mom and my dad is there taking care of my mom. And we are so used to these football seasons where my sisters will come back for games with my nieces, and my parents will come back for almost every game and they get to see my kids, and this year it was all FaceTime. I kept saying, ‘Mom, don’t you worry, we are going to be in Houston, we are going to make sure you come to that one.’

“I am happy that it ended up being a happy, happy experience because we won,” he said. “But she’s a tough woman and every family who has gone through these battles, it’s really hard. It puts a lot of things in perspective.”

Galynn was unable to attend any of Brady’s games this year, except for the incredible comeback win in Super Bowl LI.

Prior to the start of that game, Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Brady to win the Super Bowl for his mom.

In a separate interview with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Brady said her fight against cancer is being looked at positively.

“She’s been going through a lot, a lot of intensive treatment,” Brady said. “But the prognosis is good. She’s not quite through it yet, but hopefully there is some healing energy from our game. We just love her so much. Hopefully she really turns a corner. We all pray for that.”

