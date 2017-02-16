A military mom in Arizona says the individual who shredded the American flag hanging outside her home is “nuts” if he thinks it will deter her from displaying her patriotism.

Mary Eklund of Gilbert, Arizona, has a family history that includes 16 military veterans. She and her husband were livid Tuesday night when they came home from dinner to find their American flag desecrated.

“We need to stick up for what we believe in,” she told a local CBS affiliate on Wednesday regarding plans to continue flying a flag. “This flag represents the United States of America and the only way we became the United States of America was people fighting for us. If they think for a minute that’s going to keep me from hanging the flag out, they’re nuts.”

The family suspects an unwanted solicitor vandalized their flag after they refused to answer their door to hear his pitch.

“He literally banged on the door,” Mrs. Eklund told the station. “We still didn’t answer and he left.”

A neighbor was just as shocked at the crime.

“I tear up for the national anthem,” said Cindy Savage. “I tear up when I say the Pledge of Allegiance at my daughter’s basketball games. It’s a symbol of freedom and hope.”

Mrs. Eklund said that she would try to find a way to use parts of the flag in a patriotic quilt.

