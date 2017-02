Everybody enjoys — or at least they should enjoy — Sour Patch Kids, the classic sour and sweet candy.

The national champion Clemson football team may enjoy them a little bit too much.

On a bus trip, linebacker Ben Boulware and another teammate were feeding their sleeping teammates Sour Patch Kids, and the result was downright hilarious. Take a look:

The Clemson University Football Team. The official sponsors of @SourPatchKidspic.twitter.com/uymUkzOreH — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) February 15, 2017

