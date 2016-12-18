This has been an unusual offseason for Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.

After missing the vast majority of the season with a meniscus injury, only participating in three games, rushing for 72 total yards, Peterson now may be in a position where the Vikings part ways with the soon to be 32-year-old. After all, Peterson carries a $18 million cap hit.

That has Peterson thinking. And after seeing the recent roster decisions by the New York Giants — cutting running back Rashad Jennings and wide receiver Victor Cruz — Peterson sent out this unusual tweet.

The Giants been making some interesting moves. — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) February 16, 2017

Now this could mean one of a couple things. Could it be that Peterson is trying to send the New York Giants a message that they should pursue him? Or is this a message to the Vikings that they should be following suit with the Giants’ game plan?

Or, of course, it could mean nothing.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus