GRAINTEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aiken County deputies say they have found the 23-year-old man who drove his vehicle through a cemetery the day before Halloween 2016, damaging several graves.

Deputies said in a news release that Ashtin Ritchie was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and trespassing.

Investigators say the big break in the case came from surveillance video taken by the Graniteville Cemetery on Oct. 30.

Deputies did not say why Ritchie drove through the cemetery, damaging several graves with tire tracks.

It wasn’t known if Ritchie had a lawyer.

