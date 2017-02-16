LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mike Walden, the voice of Southern California and UCLA sports for decades who also broadcast Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals games, has died. He was 89.

USC said Thursday that he died on Feb. 12 from complications of a stroke in suburban Tarzana.

Walden called USC football and basketball games from 1966-72, including five Rose Bowl appearances and two national football championships in 1967 and ‘72.

Walden then moved across town and did play-by-play for UCLA from 1973-90, becoming the first person to serve as the broadcast voice of the rival universities.

He began his broadcasting career in his hometown of Springfield, Illinois. After serving in the Air Force for two years, he did play-by-play for his alma mater, Illinois. He then moved to Milwaukee to call games for the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Braves. He later worked for CBS Radio in Chicago before coming to the West Coast to announce USC sports.

He was a broadcaster for the Dodgers in 1970 and the Cardinals in 1972. He also did daily sports reports on KNX and KFI radio in Los Angeles and KTLA-TV.

Walden earned a cult following with his on-camera appearances on the “Super Dave” Showtime cable TV shows, often wearing loud suits.

He was a member of the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame, Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the USC Athletic Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, sons Gregory and David, daughters Nanette and Julie, and five grandchildren.

