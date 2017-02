Since Day 1 of New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s colorful career, teammate and fellow wide receiver Victor Cruz has been there.

After the Giants opted to cut ties with Cruz earlier this week, they will no longer be teammates.

Beckham Jr. paid respects to his friend by posting this cool farewell video on Instagram. Take a look.

@teamvic we never even got started brother. I won’t forget a single second. A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:23am PST

