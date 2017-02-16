A recent burglary in Idaho ended after a pet squirrel put up a fight one might expect from a Doberman pinscher.

A Meridian man came home Feb. 7 to find his home partially ransacked. Police conducted an investigation that soon ended with a confession, recovered belongings and proof that “Joey” turned into an attack squirrel during the encounter.

“I came in the front door and I saw snow prints out in the front driveway going to the back of the house, so I thought something was awry because no one usually goes through the yard,” the homeowner, Adam Pearl, told a local ABC affiliate Monday. “I started looking at it and saw the scratches that are around the locking area and at that point I knew somebody was definitely in here messing around.”

Mr. Pearl said an officer met Joey prior to conducting her investigation. She soon found a man with scratches on his skin and asked about their origin.

“[Officer Ashley Turner] said while she was questioning the individual he had scratches on his hands so she asked him ‘Did you get that from the squirrel?’ and he says, ‘yeah, damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn’t stop until I left,’” Mr. Pearl said.

The homeowner said he gave the pet its favorite candy — Whoppers — as a reward.

“Nobody can believe it because who can say they have a squirrel that guards their house, which is crazy,” Mr. Pearl told the station. “You can’t ask for much more than that. He is a pain in the butt, but he is great.”

