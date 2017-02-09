The historic come-from-behind Super Bowl victory by the New England Patriots could soon be brought to a bookstore and later a movie theater near you.

“A group of writers, headlined by the Oscar-nominated duo behind The Fighter, are developing a book and film on Brady,” Entertainment Weekly magazine reported Wednesday.

Screenwriters Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson will draft the movie screenplay while Boston journalist Dave Wedge, who co-authored the 2015 non-fiction book “Boston Strong” about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, has jumped on board for the book project.

Mr. Wedge said he believes the story should appeal far beyond New England and its die-hard Pats fans.

“When we’re looking for stories, we’re looking for these universal themes of overcoming odds and people using moments of adversity to inspire,” Mr. Wedge said, reported EW. “The game that we just saw a couple of weeks ago really encapsulates who that guy is. … It’s made for a movie.”

Both the book and the film adaptation should include the larger institutional drama of the NFL by incorporating the so-called Deflategate row and “Brady’s fall from grace” followed by “his triumphant return to lead the Patriots to his fifth world championship,” according to Deadline.com.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus