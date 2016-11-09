According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is anticipating being released.

Source says Tony Romo expecting release, not trade, and believes he can start as #NFL QB 2-3 more seasons despite turning 37, injury history — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 16, 2017

As Werner notes, Romo believes that he can still play quarterback for a couple more seasons.

After a stellar rookie year from Dak Prescott, which earned him a Pro Bowl nod, Romo is simply no longer needed in Dallas.

Should Romo leave Dallas, he will walk away as the Cowboys’ all-time leader in passing yards (34,183) and passing touchdowns (248). Romo ranks second behind Troy Aikman in both completions and pass attempts, and he ranks third in interceptions.

Romo has dealt with a string of injuries since the 2013 season. In the final game of 2013, Romo herniated a disc in his back that required surgery. In 2014, Romo fractured the transverse process in two places in his back, but he would return just two weeks later. In 2015, Romo fractured his left collarbone, twice. And finally, in 2016, in the third preseason game of the season, Romo fractured a vertebra, his third back related injury in as many years.

That injury string has only allowed Romo to play in 20 games over the last three seasons.

If a team desperately needs a quarterback, and they trust Romo to stay at least remotely healthy for a year, he will have options. The New York Jets immediately come to mind, after struggling all year at the position. The Chicago Bears have completely lost faith in Jay Cutler, and Romo could step in place. Even the San Francisco 49ers don’t have a clear quarterback option.

Whatever the case may be, any team that takes a chance at Romo is taking a gamble.

