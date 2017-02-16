He was a legend at the University of Texas, but his NFL career was anything but a success.

Now quarterback Vince Young may be attempting to return to football.

Leigh Steinberg, the founder of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, said he’s signed Young as a client.

A return to football for the 33-year-old Young seems like a long shot. Despite being named Rookie of the Year in 2006 and making two Pro Bowl appearances in 2006 and 2009, Young was out of football by 2011.

Young tried to make a return in 2014, trying out for the Cleveland Browns before he was cut shortly after the drafting of Johnny Manziel.

