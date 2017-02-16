LINDEN, N.J. (AP) - A fire at an abandoned warehouse that caused New Jersey Transit to suspend service for hours is now under control.

Hazardous materials caught fire at the vacant building in Linden just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say it was brought under control at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

NJ Transit says service returned to normal just after 4 a.m. after it was suspended between Metropark and Newark Penn Station. Trains bypassed the Linden station as firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

