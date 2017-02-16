The Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday against a Christian florist who declined to participate in a same-sex wedding ceremony, potentially clearing a path for the Supreme Court to weigh in on the contentious conflict between gay rights and religious liberty.

Attorneys for Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene’s Flowers, said the florist will ask the highest court to reverseThursday’s decision.

“In a free America, people with differing beliefs must have room to coexist,” Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Kristen Waggoner, who represents the florist, said in a statement. “It’s wrong for the state to force any citizen to support a particular view about marriage or anything else against their will. Freedom of speech and religion aren’t subject to the whim of a majority; they are constitutional guarantees.”

“Because that freedom is clearly at risk for Barronelle and so many other Americans,” Ms. Waggoner continued, “and because no executive order can fix all of the threats to that freedom, we will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear this case and reverse this grave injustice.”

Ms. Stutzman was sued by Curt Freed and Robert Ingersoll in 2013 after she declined to participate in their same-sex wedding ceremony.

“We’re thrilled that the Washington Supreme Court has ruled in our favor,” the couple said in a statement. “The court affirmed that we are on the right side of law and the right side of history. We felt it was so important that we stand up against discrimination because we don’t want what happened to us to happen to anyone else. We are so glad that we stood up for our rights.”

Mr. Freed and Mr. Ingersoll had bought flowers from Ms. Stutzman for nearly 10 years prior to their lawsuit. The florist considered them friends and immediately referred them to another flower shop that would service their wedding ceremony.

The state Supreme Court’s decision upheld a 2015 lower court ruling that found Ms. Stutzman violated the state’s antidiscrimination law.

Elizabeth Gill, staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the gay couple, said religious liberty cannot be used as a pretext for discrimination.

“Religious freedom is a fundamental part of America,” Ms. Gill said in a statement. “But religious beliefs do not give any of us a right to ignore the law or to harm others because of who they are.”

Gay-rights organizations praised the ruling.

“People should also never use their personal religious beliefs as a free pass to violate the law or the basic civil rights of others,” Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement. “Businesses who are open to the public should be open to everyone on the same terms.”

