BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - University of Colorado Chancellor Phil DiStefano says he didn’t report domestic violence allegations against an assistant football coach because he didn’t think he had to based on his understanding of university policy.

Joe Tumpkin was charged Jan. 31 with several felony counts of assault for the alleged abuse of his former girlfriend. He resigned last month.

DiStefano told The Daily Camera (http://bit.ly/2losTZx) Thursday his decision not to report the allegations in December came after he read a document from the university’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance.

DiStefano pointed to a section that says CU policies govern conduct that occurs off-campus if it could adversely affect the “health, safety or security of any member of the university community or the mission of the university.”

In an earlier statement, DiStefano encouraged CU employees to “err on the side of reporting” in the future.

