FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have finalized their revamped coaching staff, less than two weeks after their disheartening loss in the Super Bowl to New England.

The Falcons announced Friday seven new hires, including former Rutgers head coach Kyle Flood as assistant offensive line coach and offensive assistant Charlie Weis Jr., the son of the long-time coach. Also added to the staff under head coach Dan Quinn: Dave Brock (offensive assistant), Bush Hamdan (quarterbacks coach), Charlie Jackson (defensive assistant), Justin Outten (offensive assistant) and Jess Simpson (defensive assistant).

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and defensive line coach Bryant Young were brought on earlier, so roughly half of Quinn’s staff will be new in the 2017 season. Several of the returning assistants also have new roles or titles.

Flood, who will work with returning offensive line coach Chris Morgan, has 23 years of coaching experience, but none in the NFL, like most of the new additions to the Falcons. Flood sat out 2016 after 11 seasons with Rutgers, including four as head coach.

Weis Jr. was an offensive analyst for Alabama the last two years. His father, Charlie Weis, was previously the head coach at Kansas and Notre Dame after working as offensive coordinator for three NFL teams, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Hamdan is Atlanta’s new quarterbacks coach, bringing seven seasons of college experience to work with NFL MVP award winner Matt Ryan. Hamdan was the wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator for Washington last year.

Simpson came from Buford High School in the Atlanta metro area, where he won seven Georgia state championships in 12 seasons as head coach. He spent 22 years on Buford’s coaching staff.

After squandering a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl loss to New England, the Falcons responded by firing defensive coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox. Marquand Manuel was promoted from coaching the team’s defensive backs to replace Smith.

When offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kyle Shanahan left to become the head coach for San Francisco, Sarkisian was hired from Alabama.

