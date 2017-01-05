Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff has high expectations.

As the first overall pick in last year’s draft had an underwhelming rookie year, throwing for just 1,089 yards in eight games. Goff also threw just five touchdowns and seven total interceptions.

Now, Goff is training to become better in his sophomore year, and he’s training with some people who clearly know what they’re talking about.

According to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, Goff is training with quarterback coach and strength gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux.

To get an idea of how successful these two are, House worked with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees while he was rehabbing his infamous shoulder injury. Brees has gone on to become one of the most prolific quarterbacks ever.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a client of both House and Dedeaux, and one of their clients happens to be reigning Offensive MVP and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

This additional offseason coaching will surely be greatly appreciated by new coach Sean McVay and new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. LaFleur actually spent the last two seasons as Ryan’s quarterbacks coach in Atlanta. LaFleur saw first hand the improvement in Ryan’s game, and he’s excited his new young quarterback is following in the same foot steps.

“I’ve seen the benefits,” LaFleur said while meeting with Rams reporters on Thursday. “What those guys do is pretty valuable, and it’s not always obviously with the time constraints that we can work with these guys. And I think they offer some things that maybe we can’t as coaches, from just a strength and conditioning standpoint in terms of how these guys train and keep their core strong, keep their shoulders strong.

“You’re talking about a long season for these quarterbacks. I didn’t see Matt Ryan fall off from day one to the Super Bowl. His arm strength was as good as it was at the end of the season. I think a lot of that was a credit to how he trained.”

Those expectations will now be placed on Goff in the second season in Los Angeles.

