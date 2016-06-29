A Florida man who reportedly was plotting to set off bombs in Target stores in the hopes of driving down the retailer’s stock value is facing federal weapons charges.

According to an affidavit, an ex-convict named Mark Charles Burnett offered a man $10,000 to place explosives in Target stores on the East Coast, but that individual went to federal authorities, turning over the devices that he says Mr. Burnett supplied him for the attacks, CBS News reported Friday.

Convicted in 1992 for kidnapping and rape, the 48-year old Mr. Burnett was still serving probation and is facing at least one weapons charge, for possessing a firearm.

He is behind bars and has not been granted bail, CBS reported.

Target stock opened Friday morning at $65.24 and has risen slightly in trading as of the publication of this story.

