BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Officials say some flights in and out of Boise Airport have been grounded because of an issue with the gas used for refueling.

Boise Airport spokesman Sean Briggs said flights were disrupted Friday after Western Aircraft was told by their fuel supplier, Chevron, that there could be a fuel problem.

Briggs says tests Friday showed the fuel didn’t meet specifications so a new supply was being shipped from Chevron. He wasn’t sure exactly when it would arrive.

Western Aircraft was receiving a limited amount of fuel from another source but Briggs said it wouldn’t cover what was needed for all flights out of the airport.

Briggs said long flights requiring more fuel were among those canceled Friday.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus