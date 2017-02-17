The Secret Service is investigating an incident in which someone threw a rock or other object at President Trump’s motorcade in South Florida Friday afternoon.

“The Secret Service can confirm that an object appears to have been thrown at the motorcade this afternoon,” the agency said in a statement. “We are investigating at this time and don’t have anything further.”

The president’s limousine wasn’t struck, but the rock or unknown object reportedly did hit another vehicle in the motorcade as Mr. Trump was traveling from Palm Beach International Airport to his resort, Mar-a-Lago. A pool reporter traveling in the motorcade said he didn’t witness anything unusual during the drive.

Mr. Trump arrived in south Florida after speaking at the unveiling of a new Boeing aircraft at the company’s plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

The president plans to spend the weekend in Palm Beach and to speak at a campaign-style rally Saturday afternoon at an airport near Orlando.

