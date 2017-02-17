PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on a minor collision involving two jetliners at the Phoenix airport (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

A federal safety agency says it’s not investigating an airport collision involving two jetliners at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The planes clipped wings Thursday evening, but there were no injuries to people. National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams says the agency isn’t investigating the accident because the damage to the planes was “very, very limited.”

Officials say a departing Frontier Airlines flight was pushing back from its gate when it collided with an arriving Southwest Airlines flight.

The Fire Department says there was a fuel leak due to the collision outside Terminal Three.

The Frontier plane was headed to Denver, and the Southwest flight was arriving from Oklahoma City.

6:30 a.m.

Two planes clipped wings while taxiing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, delaying passengers but causing no injuries.

Airport officials say a departing Frontier Airlines flight and an arriving Southwest Airlines flight met in a minor collision Thursday night. The Frontier plane was headed to Denver, and the Southwest flight was arriving from Oklahoma City.

Officials say the Frontier flight was pushing back from its gate when it made contact with the other plane. Airport crews say there was a fuel leak due to the collision.

The Frontier flight transferred passengers to another plane. Southwest officials helped passengers impacted by the delay get on connecting flights.

