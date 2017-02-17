LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on California storms (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Southern California authorities have urged more residents to leave areas northwest of Los Angeles that could be endangered by a powerful storm.

Wind-driven rain has been falling since early Friday on coastal counties northwest of Los Angeles and is expected to spread across the metropolitan region through the day.

The Ventura County Office of Emergency Services urged a voluntary evacuation of some homes in Camarillo (kam-uh-ree-oh) Springs, where past storms unleashed mudflows from hills scarred by a wildfire several years ago.

Up the coast, authorities asked residents to leave areas around an 11½-square-mile burn scar on coastal slopes west of Santa Barbara.

Numerous flights have been delayed or canceled at California airports.

___

8:55 a.m.

A storm in the San Francisco Bay Area has delayed dozens of flights at San Francisco International Airport.

A powerful storm is beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows around the northern region.

The brunt of the storm is expected to affect Southern California starting around midday Friday and into Saturday.

Forecasters say rain will also spread into Central California and up to the San Francisco Bay Area.

But the National Weather Service says only scattered light showers are occurring in the region north of Sacramento, where the damaged Oroville Dam continues to release water in advance of new storms.

___

7:45 a.m.

The foothill city of Duarte east of Los Angeles has ordered a precautionary evacuation of some homes, and the Santa Anita race track has canceled horse racing for the day.

