PITTSBURGH (AP) - New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was charged with four first-degree felonies and one misdemeanor after allegedly being involved in a fight with two men last weekend.

According to a docket sheet, the 31-year-old Revis is facing two counts of aggravated assault, along with charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats - a misdemeanor - after the incident Sunday at 2:43 a.m.

Revis’ attorney, Blaine Jones, said in a statement while the charges were still pending that Revis was “physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people.” He added that the Jets cornerback “feared for his safety” and sought medical attention, but didn’t offer details about the severity of Revis’ injuries.

Jones told The Associated Press that once a warrant was issued, he would arrange for Revis to turn himself in.

PRO BASKETBALL

SEATTLE (AP) - Investor Chris Hansen is stressing patience and optimism in his ongoing effort to build an arena to house a possible NBA or NHL franchise in Seattle’s stadium district.

Hansen’s interview with The Associated Press represented his first public comments in nearly two years about the efforts. Hansen acknowledged his investment group was surprised by the City Council’s decision last May to deny a proposed street closure that would have moved the project forward with some public investment.

Hansen said his group reevaluated the situation after the vote and decided to turn the project into a privately financed facility. Hansen said there would be other investors in addition to the five made public so far - including Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The new proposal still requires the same street closure that was denied a year ago.

BASEBALL

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - Commissioner Rob Manfred says he can’t offer a prediction on how likely it is that baseball will be altering the strike zone this season.

Manfred discussed that and other potential rule changes at the Detroit Tigers’ spring training complex, which was hosting a Grapefruit League media day. Manfred says there are ongoing discussions with the Major League Baseball Players Association, and it’s not clear what changes might be made for 2017.

MLB has studied whether to lift the lower edge of the strike zone from just beneath the kneecap to the top of the kneecap. Any change for 2017 would require an agreement with the players’ association.

Manfred has pushed for faster games since he became commissioner two years ago, although he said raising the bottom of the strike zone isn’t really a pace-of-play issue.

HOCKEY

Anaheim Ducks forward Antoine Vermette was suspended for 10 games without pay for slashing a linesman in apparent anger after a faceoff.

Vermette slapped his stick against the back of linesman Shandor Alphonso’s legs after losing a faceoff to Minnesota captain Mikko Koivu during the third period of the Ducks’ 1-0 win Tuesday.

Two days later, the NHL issued the automatic 10-game suspension under league rules for applying physical force to an official without intent to injure. Vermette, who will lose $97,222.22 in salary, had never previously been fined or suspended during his 13 NHL seasons.

Vermette is expected to appeal the suspension to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. He could take a further appeal to an independent arbitrator.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Prosecutors say they’ve received warrant requests from police at Michigan State University in a sexual assault investigation that has led to the suspension of three football players from team activities.

The Ingham County prosecutor’s office says it expects police at the East Lansing school to provide more evidence in the case. Prosecutors anticipate making a decision on charges “in the short-term future.”

Names of the players haven’t been released. The school disclosed the case last week, saying that as part of the criminal investigation detectives were interviewing members of the coaching staff and other relevant people following a complaint made in January.

The players also were removed from on-campus housing. A staff member associated with the football program also was suspended.

OLYMPICS

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian track and field athletes haven’t been giving up their medals in Olympic doping cases, and local officials have vowed to kick them off the national team until they do.

The Russian track federation said only one medal has been returned out of 23 which must be handed back because of failed retests of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Games.

The only medal returned so far is a bronze won by Anton Kokorin in the men’s 4x400-meter relay at the 2008 Olympics. Kokorin didn’t test positive, but teammate Denis Alexeyev’s disqualification for a banned steroid means the whole team must give their medals back.

