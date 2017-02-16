President Trump is urging supporters to help “fight back against the media’s attacks and deceptions” by answering an online survey about the performance of the fourth estate.

Mr. Trump’s team emailed a “mainstream media accountability survey” to supporters Thursday not long after he publicly ridiculed several journalists during a contentious press conference.

“The press has become so dishonest that if we don’t talk about, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people. Tremendous disservice. We have to talk to find out what’s going on, because the press honestly is out of control. The level of dishonesty is out of control,” Mr. Trump told reporters during a White House press conference Thursday.

“You know that I don’t trust the media to report on anything we achieve,” he wrote in an email to supporters afterwards sent by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising group composed of the president’s own fundraising organization and the Republican National Committee.

“Instead, you — the American people — are our last line of defense against the media’s hit jobs,” Mr. Trump wrote.

The email directs supporters to a a 25-question survey that begins by asking respondents whether they trust MSNBC, CNN and Fox News to “report fairly” on Mr. Trump’s presidency, then presents an array of questions concerning their coverage.

“Do you believe that the mainstream media does not do their due diligence fact-checking before publishing stories on the Trump administration?” reads one question.

“Do you believe that the media unfairly reported on President Trump’s executive order temporarily restricting people entering our country from nations compromised by radical Islamic terrorism?” asks another.

Other questions include “Do you believe that political correctness has created biased news coverage on both illegal immigration and radical Islamic terrorism?” and “Do you believe that the media purposely tries to divide Republicans against each other in order to help elect Democrats?”

“Over these next four years, our movement will be subjected to some of the nastiest attacks you can imagine,” Mr. Trump wrote in the accompanying email. “Please take the Mainstream Media Accountability Survey to do your part to fight back against the media’s attacks and deceptions.”

Mr. Trump sent a similar poll in August 2016 prior to being elected president. At the time, the New York Times gave Mr. Trump only a 12 percent chance of winning the White House.

