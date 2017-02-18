DAYTON, Wash. (AP) — New charges have been filed in the case of an ex-Washington State Penitentiary corrections officer accused of child molestation and child rape.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports the amended documents increase the seriousness of one charge filed against Benjamin G. Smith and add four new charges, for a total of seven.

A prison spokeswoman says the 33-year-old Smith resigned after his arrest in January from the corrections officer job he held since 2008.

Smith was arrested on allegations that he had sexual intercourse with a child between 14-15 years old as well as sexual contact with that same child and another between the ages of 12-13 for years.

Both children are known to Smith.

Smith is being held on $100,000 bail in Franklin County Jail.

