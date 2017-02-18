PRO FOOTBALL

PITTSBURGH (AP) - New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis turned himself in to Pittsburgh police following charges alleging he was involved in a fight with two men last weekend.

Revis entered a Municipal Courts building, but didn’t answer questions on his way in.

A docket sheet filed Thursday says Revis faces counts of aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats over the Sunday altercation.

Revis’ attorney says Revis was physically assaulted by a group of at least five people. He says Revis “feared for his safety” and sought medical attention. He hasn’t described Revis’ injuries.

Police say the fight started when a man began recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone and tried to delete it. They say other men joined in and two men claimed they were punched and knocked out.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd pleaded guilty to second offense extreme drunken driving and was sentenced to 24 days in jail.

The former Arizona Cardinals player entered the plea in Scottsdale City Court on Thursday. He also was sentenced to 96 days home confinement and will be required to wear GPS and alcohol monitoring devices during that time. Floyd was ordered to undergo alcohol counseling and pay a $5,000 fine.

Floyd was arrested Dec. 12 after police found him unresponsive at the wheel of his running car. Police say he had a blood alcohol level of 0.217. Anything over 0.08 is considered driving under the influence. The Cardinals released Floyd shortly after his arrest and he signed with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl ring though he wasn’t active for the title game.

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Former NFL running back Trent Richardson is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama.

Police in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover say the 26-year-old Richardson was jailed with bond set at $1,000.

A police statement says officers received a call about yelling coming from a guest room at a hotel Thursday night. It says police responded and found a woman with scratches and bruises on her face. The statement says the two argued earlier at a Walmart store, and the dispute continued at the hotel. Paramedics treated the woman, but she didn’t require further medical attention.

Richardson played football at Alabama before turning pro. He spent four seasons total in the NFL at Cleveland and Indianapolis.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle King Dunlap is free on $1,000 bond after being arrested inside his girlfriend’s home for violating an order of protection.

Dunlap was released and is scheduled for a court appearance March 7.

Nashville police found Dunlap inside the home of his girlfriend Thursday night. They confirmed she had an order of protection prohibiting Dunlap from making any contact with the woman and that Dunlap had received a copy of the order.

The eight-year NFL veteran has started 65 of 98 games with Philadelphia and the Chargers. He started all 12 games he played with the Chargers last season.

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Jamal Murray scored 36 points and Buddy Hield, a New Orleans Pelicans rookie, added 28 to the delight of the locals as the World squad beat the U.S. 150-141 in the Rising Stars Challenge.

The game featuring top rookies and second-year pros is the main event on the first night of NBA All-Star weekend.

Murray, a Canadian and Denver Nuggets rookie out of Kentucky, went 9 of 14 on 3-pointers and was voted the game’s MVP. Hield, a Bahamian, was 11-of-22 shooting overall, but just 3 of 12 from deep.

Latvian Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks added 24 points.

Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets scored 33 for the U.S. team and Karl-Anthony Towns added 24, highlighted by his dunk of Devin Booker’s half-court lob.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officers with the National Basketball Players Association said that the problems between Charles Oakley and Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan could impact decisions future free agents make about playing for the New York Knicks.

Oakley was removed from MSG earlier this month, pulled away by security guards, handcuffed, arrested and eventually banned from entering the arena . That ban has since been lifted, but the long-strained relationship between Oakley - a very popular player when he was a Knick - and the team remains tenuous at best.

“I think it’s kind of a personal thing,” said NBPA vice president Anthony Tolliver of the Sacramento Kings. “I think some guys, for sure, notice it and some of those guys have made it known that it will affect them. Other guys, maybe not.”

Added NBPA secretary-treasurer James Jones of the Cleveland Cavaliers: “It’s kind of self-evident.”

The BIG3, the 3-on-3 league featuring former NBA players that will debut this summer, announced Friday that Oakley would be a player-coach of the Killer 3s. The team also includes Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The NBA has warned that Texas could be overlooked for future events because of a proposed “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people.

The Texas legislation is similar to a North Carolina law that prompted the league to move the All-Star Game out of that state. It would require people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass says an environment where people are treated “fairly and equally” weighs heavily in deciding host locations. The NBA first made the statement last week, and the NFL has issued similar warnings.

Charlotte was originally supposed to host Sunday’s All-Star Game. But the NBA moved the game to New Orleans after North Carolina adopted its “bathroom bill” last year.

GYMNASTICS

MASON, Mich. (AP) - A sports doctor who treated female gymnasts at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics was ordered to stand trial after a woman described how he sexually abused her for years during her childhood.

Judge Donald Allen Jr. found there was enough evidence to warrant a trial for Dr. Larry Nassar on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Separately, dozens of women and girls - many of them gymnasts - have come forward and accused Nassar of molesting them when they went to him for treatment as far back as the 1990s. He is also facing federal child porn charges.

BASEBALL

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Adrian Gonzalez is taking a two-week break from hitting to heal tendinitis in the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman’s right elbow.

Gonzalez still hopes to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic next month, he said after reporting to camp.

Gonzalez said he pursued his usual varied offseason workout program, including weightlifting and boxing exercises. It left him with a case of tennis elbow, or inflammation on the outside of the elbow after forearm tendons are overused.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - No less an authority on hitting than last season’s runner-up for NL MVP thinks Tim Tebow has some ability with a bat - he just needs more work.

Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy said at spring training that he recently spent some time working on batting with Tebow, the Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback who now is pursuing a baseball career. Tebow is expected to be in minor league camp with the New York Mets next month.

Murphy said he and Tebow live about 15 houses apart in Jacksonville, but had never met. As for his assessment of Tebow’s skills with a bat in hand, based on their hitting session at a Jacksonville high school?

“I think that the power is real. What he needs is at-bats,” Murphy said.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency cleared featherweight Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino of a potential policy violation, ending her provisional suspension and allowing her to resume her UFC career.

USADA, which administers the UFC’s doping policy, granted a retroactive therapeutic use exemption to Justino for a diuretic commonly used as a masking agent for steroids. Justino failed a doping test in December, but claimed the result was caused by a prescribed medication for an endocrine disorder.

After interviewing the fighter and her medical team, USADA accepted her explanation and granted retroactive permission to use the substance, which means she won’t be punished further. Her representatives had claimed Justino took the substance to recover from a difficult weight cut.

