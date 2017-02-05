The IRS is offering extended telephone help desk Saturday and even Monday, a federal holiday, to help taxpayers get a start on their filings.

The Tuesday following the Washington’s Birthday holiday is typically the busiest day of the year for telephone calls, with the IRS fielding thousands of calls her hour.

But taxpayers can take advantage of the weekend hours and get a jump. The lines Saturday are open until 5 p.m. local time. Monday, phones will be answered for an even bigger window, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

“During this peak time of the tax filing season, the IRS opened its customer service lines on Saturday and Monday of the Presidents Day weekend,” said IRS spokesman Matt Leas. “The IRS wants taxpayers to know that we’re here to help during this peak period, but IRS.gov has the answers to many standard questions.”

IRS customer service has improved dramatically over the last year. The agency answered fewer than 40 percent of calls during tax season in 2015, with callers waiting half an hour, on average. Last year the answering rate soared to 73 percent.

The agency said the most frequent question is “Where’s my refund?”

The IRS has an online tool named “Where’s my refund?” to help taxpayers answer that question.

Taxpayers who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit will also soon see updates to their files. By law, the agency has to hold any refunds for those taxpayers until Feb. 15.

“These refunds will likely not start arriving in bank accounts or on debit cards until the week of Feb. 27 – if there are no processing issues with the tax return and the taxpayer chose direct deposit,” the IRS said.

