President Trump will interview former U.N. ambassador John Bolton and at least three military officers this weekend for the job of national security adviser, the White House said Saturday.

Mr. Trump will speak Sunday with Mr. Bolton, said White House press secretary Sean Spicer. The president is staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., for the weekend.

The president also will interview Army strategist Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg and West Point superintendent Lt. Col. Robert Caslen. Mr. Spicer said there are “potentially more” candidates for the job.

He said former CIA Director David Petraeus is officially out of the running.

Mr. Trump ousted Michael Flynn on Monday in a controversy over his discussions with a Russian diplomat prior to the president’s inauguration. Retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward rejected the president’s job offer to replace Mr. Flynn on Thursday.

“General Keith Kellogg, who I have known for a long time, is very much in play for NSA - as are three others,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter Friday.

Gen. McMaster serves as deputy commander of the Army Training and Doctrine Command. In 2014, he was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 “most influential people in the world” and was cited as “the architect of the future U.S. Army.”

Mr. Bolton served as ambassador to the U.N. under President George W. Bush. He also has held other posts in the State Department and Justice Department.

