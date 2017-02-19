CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say two University of Charleston football players have been dismissed following their arrest on drug charges at a motel.

University spokesman David Traube says in a statement to WSAZ-TV (http://bit.ly/2lYp1iI ) that Nic Covington and Juan Morgan were kicked off the team following their arrests Saturday night.

According to a criminal complaint in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Covington and Morgan were among four men arrested after Charleston police investigating suspicious activity confiscated heroin inside a motel room.

The complaint says Covington and Morgan were charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin. Two other men face similar charges.

All four were taken to the South Central Regional Jail. Jail records didn’t indicate whether the men had attorneys.

Traube says the university is cooperating in the investigation.

___

Information from: WSAZ-TV, http://www.wsaz.com

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus