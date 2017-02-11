Former clinic managers for Planned Parenthood say the organization is less interested in providing quality health care for women than in performing as many abortions as possible.

In a video released by Live Action last week, former clinic manager Ramona Treviño compares the relationship between Planned Parenthood and women to that between a rancher and cattle.

“For me, it was a struggle, because I felt like Planned Parenthood treated women like cattle,” Ms. Treviño says in the three-minute video.

That sentiment is echoed by former clinic manager Sue Thayer, who recalls receiving instructions from Planned Parenthood to get patients in and out as quickly as possible.

“They kept pushing harder and harder and harder to see more and more clients,” Ms. Thayer says in the video. “I remember when it went to four an hour, everybody was like, ‘How are we supposed to see four an hour?’ And then it was five an hour. And it got so, when your clinician was there, it was this insane, crazy, chaotic time.”

“Women were just herded through there, really,” she says.

The latest video released by Live Action comes as a part of its “Abortion Corporation” series. Previous videos have undermined claims that Planned Parenthood provides prenatal health care and that only a small percentage of its services are abortions.

Republicans in Congress have vowed to include a provision defunding Planned Parenthood in its reconciliation bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The House voted last week to overturn former President Barack Obama’s requirement that states fund Planned Parenthood.

During her time as a clinic manager, Ms. Treviño says she was instructed to spend less time teaching new patients how to use contraception, which would lead to more abortions in the future.

“It just seems unethical to not spend that time with your patient and provide the proper care and explanation for something as serious as birth control,” she says. “Because we know that if birth control, especially oral contraceptives, if they’re not taken properly, then the effectiveness of those oral contraceptives goes down. And if that happens, then of course, naturally, a young girl can become pregnant, and the next option for her is abortion.”

After seeing firsthand how Planned Parenthood clinics operate, Ms. Thayer says she would not send her children there.

“It is definitely not some place that I would want to see my daughters go,” she says. “I wouldn’t want them to have care like that. Planned Parenthood’s motto is ‘Care. No matter what.’ I don’t think that’s care. That’s not health care.”

