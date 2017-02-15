At an international security conference in Munich, Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Sunday that world leaders remain uncertain about President Trump’s commitment to Europe and NATO.

“There is a question that in a time of crisis, where will America be,” Mr. Kasich said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The Repuiblican governor, who lost to Mr. Trump in the 2016 primary race and remains a fierce critic, echoed uncertainty expressed by Capitol Hill Democrats and some foreign leaders after Vice President Mike Pence reaffirmed U.S. commitment to Europe and NATO in a speech Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

“It’s just critically important that all the signals coming out of the administration are very solid and very consistent with the fact that we all stand together in the Western alliance, that we all stand strong for NATO,” Mr. Kasich said. “The president’s people have all said it, but frankly, he needs to be heard in a more clear and a more passionate way.”

“As much as the Europeans criticize the United States of America, they love us, they need us and they tell us that,” he said. “In some sense, they’re almost begging us, to say, ‘Please, stand with us, you’re the leader. No one else can fill your role.’”

In his speech, Mr. Pence attempted to reassure European leaders who expressed concern during the U.S. presidential campaign over Mr. Trump calling NATO “obsolete” and saying that America’s allies should do more to provide for their own defense.

“On behalf of President Trump, I bring you this assurance: The United States of America strongly supports NATO and will be unwavering in our commitment to this transatlantic alliance,” Mr. Pence said.

The vice presient also vouched for Mr. Trump’s commitment to Europe.

“This is President Trump’s promise: We will stand with Europe today and every day, because we are bound together by the same noble ideals — freedom, democracy, justice and the rule of law,” Mr. Pence said.

