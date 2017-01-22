White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday that high-ranking U.S. intelligence officials assured the administration that no Trump campaign officials had contact with Russian spies and that news reports saying otherwise are “complete garbage.”

Mr. Priebus’s comment was some of the most forceful pushback yet from the White House against the reports that began with an anonymously-sourced story last week in The New York Times and then dominated news coverage for days.

“I’ve been approved to say this: The top levels of the intelligence community have assured me that story is not only inaccurate but it is grossly overstated and it was wrong and there was nothing to it,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“They have made it clear that that story in The New York Times is complete garbage and, quite frankly, they used different words than that.”

Mr. Priebus also pointed to an anonymously-sourced Wall Street Journal article last week that claimed the intelligence community was editing out sensitive material from the president’s daily briefing, a story that was discredited by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Mr. Priebus made the comments in defending President Trump’s accusation that “fake news” is being used to undermine the administration.

Mr. Trump excoriated what he described as the “dishonest” news media at a White House press conference Thursday and then at a campaign rally Saturday in Florida. He also said in a Twitter post that the news media are not only his enemy but the “enemy of the American people.”

The tweet opened a torrent of criticism that Mr. Trump is threatening the First Amendment guarantee of a free press.

Mr. Preibus insisted that “fake news” is a serious problem, with constant attacks on the Trump administration every hour of every day on cable news shows.

“All day long on every chyron, every seven minutes talking about Russian spies, talking about the intelligence community, talking about how me and [White House chief strategist] Steve Bannon don’t like each other and what’s [White House counselor Kellyanne Conway] doing,” he said. “All of this total garbage, unsourced stuff.”

“All I’m saying is if you going to come out with a story that says Russian spies are talking to your campaign — oh my God — I think you should in most cases actually have a named source,” said Mr. Priebus. “Look at what we have done: We’ve repealed TPP, we have signed a coal bill to save the coal industry, we named Neil Gorsuch [for the Supreme Court], we deregulated the federal government. There’s so many things to talk about.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus