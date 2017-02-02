SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A young ape is set to predict the Super Bowl winner at a Salt Lake City zoo Thursday.

Papier-mache helmets for the Patriots and Falcons will be inside Tuah’s enclosure at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. Whichever one the orangutan touches first is his choice.

The 1 ½-year old Tuah is looking for redemption after incorrectly picking the Carolina Panthers over the Denver Broncos last year in his first time handling the duties.

That snapped an eight-year streak of animals at the zoo correctly predicting the Super Bowl winners. Tuah’s dad picked seven straight winners before dying in 2015.

