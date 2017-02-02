A woman who supports President Trump says she was assaulted with pepper spray Wednesday at the University of California, Berkeley, as protests ahead of a Milo Yiannopoulos event turned violent.

A video of the incident shows a woman being sprayed in the face by an unidentified assailant after giving an interview with a television crew.

The woman, who later identified herself on social media as Kiara Robles, said the substance was pepper spray and posted pictures of herself with visibly swollen and reddened eyes.​

“UC Berkeley is a failing pile of garbage,” Ms. Robles tweeted. “Who would pay to hang out with these losers?”

Mr. Yiannopoulos was scheduled to give a speech at the prestigious public university on Wednesday to kick off his tour against “sanctuary campuses.”

But the event never got off the ground. Hundreds of protesters clad in black masks swarmed to the venue and smashed windows, threw rocks and pyrotechnics at campus police, assaulted attendees and lit trees, trashcans and other objects on fire.

University officials promptly canceled the event and ordered the crowd to clear out of the area.

But demonstrations continued well into the night. The mob eventually made its way to the downtown commercial area and looted several stores, including a Starbucks.

In her interview, Ms. Robles praised nonviolent protesters just seconds before she was pepper-sprayed.

“I’m looking to just make a statement by being here, and I think the protesters are doing the same,” she said. “And props to them for the ones who are doing it nonviolently.”

