President Trump on Thursday weighed in on the cancellation of a University of California at Berkeley event with conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos in the face of protesting and riots, suggesting that federal funds could be cut off if such incidents continue.

“If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view — NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Violent demonstrations and riots broke out ahead of a scheduled event with Mr. Yiannopoulos at the university on Wednesday, prompting university officials to cancel his speech.

The event had been billed as a speech against “sanctuary campuses.”

