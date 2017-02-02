MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man is suing Sheriff David Clarke because Clarke had deputies detain and question him at Milwaukee County’s airport following an encounter on a flight.

Twenty-four-year-old Dan Black, in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, seeks an undisclosed amount in damages for emotional distress.

Black alleges Clarke had deputies detain him at Mitchell International Airport last month because he shook his head at the sheriff for wearing Dallas Cowboys clothes on the day the team played the Green Bay Packers. Both were on a flight from Dallas to Milwaukee before the game started.

Clarke has defended his decision to detain Black saying “he reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault.”

Clarke has gained national prominence as one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters.

