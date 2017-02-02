BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU coach Ed Orgeron says running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been re-assigned to a position within athletic department and wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig has been “relieved of his duties.”

Orgeron, who announced the decision on Thursday, says a search is starting immediately for replacements on what will be Orgeron’s first staff since being named head coach on a permanent basis after the 2016 regular season.

Orgeron has already hired a new offensive coordinator - Matt Canada - and made a change at special teams coach, firing coordinator Bradley Dale Peveto.

Last season, LSU’s running game thrived, but the passing game struggled. The departures off Juluke and Craig provide LSU an opportunity to hire replacements closely aligned with Canada’s approach to offensive play-calling.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus