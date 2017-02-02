ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Central Florida has signed running back Cordarrian Richardson, who had committed to Maryland on signing day with a video of him sending a camera into space on a weather balloon.

Richardson was a surprising addition to Maryland’s class when he picked the Terrapins over Michigan State, Mississippi and Oklahoma in his video produced by Bleacher Report. Or so it seemed.

On Thursday, UCF coach Scott Frost announced on his Twitter account that Richardson had signed with the Knights .

“Welcome to the family, Cordarrian,” the tweet read, with the hashtag #OTownBound17.

Richardson, from Memphis, Tennessee, is not listed among Maryland’s official list of signees.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus