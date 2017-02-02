BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference distributed an average of $40.4 million to its member schools in the last fiscal year.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday that the league split up $565.9 million among the 14 members during the fiscal year which ended Aug. 31, 2016. Football bowl teams also kept $18.3 million to cover travel and other bowl-related expenses.

Total revenue distributed was $584.2 million, up from $475.8 million in 2014-15, when the average school payout was $32.7 million not including bowl money.

The amount includes revenue generated from television agreements, postseason football and men’s basketball games and the SEC football championship game and league basketball tournament, plus a supplemental surplus distribution.

