PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back long snapper Greg Warren for a 13th season.

The Steelers signed Warren to a one-year contract on Thursday. The 35-year-old has played in 181 regular-season games and 15 playoff games for the Steelers since making the team in 2005. He is one of three holdovers from the 2005 team that won the club’s fifth Super Bowl, along with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker James Harrison.

Warren, who also helped Pittsburgh claim a title after the 2008 season, is the second-longest tenured Steeler behind Roethlisberger.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus