An investigation is underway at an east Texas high school after dozens of students reportedly gave a Nazi salute and shouted “Heil Hitler” and “Heil Trump” as they posed for senior class photos Tuesday.

Cypress Ranch High School Principal Bob Hull acknowledged the incident in a letter to parents Wednesday after images of the stunt were shared across social media and obtained by local news outlets.

“This letter is to make you aware of a situation that occurred on our campus today while our senior class was taking a large group panoramic picture. Several of our students made the poor choice of displaying inappropriate gestures during this time. Unfortunately, many of these images have been shared on social media. This is extremely disappointing as this is not an accurate representation of our student body,” Mr. Hull wrote in letter published online by Houston’s KPRC Channel 2.

“We are currently conducting an investigation and those implicated will be punished according to the Student Code of Conduct,” he added. “We ask that you talk to your students regarding the posting and sharing of negative social media as this perpetuates a false image of Cy Ranch HS.”

As many as 70 students gave a supposed Nazi salute while shouting “Heil Hitler” and “Heil Trump” during Tuesday’s photoshoot, according to an unidentified student who spoke via email to KPRC.

“Most people may think it was just kids joking around but in the current political climate and the fact these kids are seniors in high school, it’s beyond unacceptable,” the student said.

“It was pretty terrifying,” the student added.

According to its website, more than 3,700 students attend grades 9-12 at the school, located roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Houston.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus