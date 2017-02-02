SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Latest on sibling apes predicting the Super Bowl winner at a Salt Lake City zoo (all times local):

12:42 p.m.

Sibling apes at a Salt Lake City zoo have predicted the Atlanta Falcons to win this weekend’s Super Bowl.

Hogle Zoo spokeswoman Erica Hansen said Thursday that an 11-year-old orangutan named Acara went right to the Falcons papier-mache helmet after first posing for cameras when she entered the enclosure.

Her little brother, 1 ½-year old Tuah, was more shy and clung to his sister who is raising him since both of his parents died. But Hansen says Tuah eventually chose the Falcons helmet first too.

At one point, Acara held the Falcons helmet over her head.

Tuah’s incorrect selection last year of the Panthers snapped an eight-year streak of animals at the zoo correctly predicting the Super Bowl winners. Tuah’s dad picked seven straight winners before dying in 2015.

___

9:40 a.m.

A young ape is set to predict the Super Bowl winner at a Salt Lake City zoo Thursday.

Papier-mache helmets for the Patriots and Falcons will be inside Tuah’s enclosure at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. Whichever one the orangutan touches first is his choice.

The 1 ½-year old Tuah is looking for redemption after incorrectly picking the Carolina Panthers over the Denver Broncos last year in his first time handling the duties.

That snapped an eight-year streak of animals at the zoo correctly predicting the Super Bowl winners. Tuah’s dad picked seven straight winners before dying in 2015.

