Eleven people got through security without being screened Monday morning at John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to an NBC News report.

Transportation Security Administration officials in Terminal 5 left a security lane open and unmanned, allowing 11 people to walk through without being checked, officials told NBC.

A review of the surveillance footage showed that three people set off metal detectors but proceeded through security without question, NBC reported.

TSA officials did not notify the police until two hours after the breach, authorities said.

The Port Authority later said three of the unchecked passengers, identified via surveillance video, had boarded a flight to California where they were to be screened upon arrival. The other eight passengers remain unidentified.

The TSA said in a statement that all the passengers’ carry-on luggage was properly screened. The agency said it would “take appropriate action” against the employees responsible once its investigation into the breach concluded.

