Since Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins season ended, speculation immediately began with the 28-year-old quarterback and his next contract.

Cousins is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 9.

With the NFL’s franchise and transition tag time frame opening on Feb. 15, the Redskins still remain mum on their plans with Cousins.

Washington still has many options when it comes to negotiating with Cousins. The exclusive negotiating window is open with him until March 7, and that still leaves the possibility of a long-term deal.

However, the Redskins still hold have the option of giving Cousins the franchise tag or a transition tag. If they give him the franchise tag, then Cousins’ contract comes in at one year at $23.94 million. The transition tag would allow Cousins to field other options, and if Cousins agrees to any terms from an outside team, Washington would have an opportunity to match the terms. Again, the transition tag would guarantee Cousins $23.94 million.

Redskins‘ general manager Scot McCloughan has been silent and unavailable to the media through the whole ordeal, which is a bit unusual.

Meanwhile, Cousins has already been linked as a possible fit for the 49ers, as the new coach, Kyle Shanahan, reportedly has interest in his former quarterback. Shanahan served as Washington’s offensive coordinator during Cousins‘ rookie year.

There is always the opportunity for a trade regarding Cousins, with the 49ers and the Chicago Bears coming in as the most likely trade candidates. But with the automatic high cap hit carried by Cousins and the likely massive package of high draft picks, it seems unlikely.

According to CBS’s Jason La Canfora, Cousins will receive a franchise tag. And, from there, a long term deal will be worked out between the quarterback and the club.

But if the Redskins opt to not franchise tag Cousins, allowing him to hit free agency, it will be a frenzy, with the Redskins likely walking away empty-handed. And then, that’s when things will officially get crazy in Washington.

