A hospital in Houston has been placed on lockdown and patients wheeled outside on gurneys in response to reports of gunshots being fired.

The Houston Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that it had sent a SWAT team to Ben Taub Hospital.

According to TV station KHOU, the hospital sent an email to its staff warning of “Active shooter situation at Ben Taub Hospital. Do not go to Ben Taub Hospital.”

An eyewitness at the scene told TV station KTRK that “Doctors came in and said that there had been shots fired on the second floor.”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wrote on Twitter from the scene that “No victims located … All patients and employees safe at this point.”

