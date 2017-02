When he’s not scheming to win another Super Bowl, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick heads on a boat to kick back and relax.

His boat is named after the amount of championships he’s won. A month ago, the boat was named VI for his four Patriots wins and his two wins as an assistant coach with the New York Giants.

However, following his most recent win, an epic comeback with the Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons, Belichick has renamed his boat. Take a look.

