Legislation up for consideration in Colorado would revise the state’s lax marijuana laws to let dispensaries legally deliver weed.

Lawmakers in the state legislature introduced Senate Bill 192 last Tuesday, paving the way for Colorado’s pot shops to potentially begin delivering weed and widening the scope of the state’s unprecedented marijuana program.

Colorado became the first state in the country to legalize recreational marijuana following passage of Amendment 64 in 2012, and the nation’s inaugural non-medical dispensaries opened their doors at the start of 2014. Marijuana can currently only be sold within state-sanctioned dispensaries, however, making door-to-door deliveries illegal under existing law.

If SB 192 passes, however, then medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries alike will soon be able to seek permission from the state to legally deliver weed to customers of Colorado’s billion dollar cannabis industry.

“This hopefully solves some of the problems as it relates to people concerned about marijuana DUIs or sick patients who don’t have access to dispensaries,” Democratic State Rep. Jonathan Singer, a co-sponsor of the bill, recently told The Denver Post’s Cannabist.

Along with Republican State Sen. Tim Neville and Democratic State Rep. Jovan Melton, Mr. Singer proposed SB 192 with bipartisan support on Feb. 14. It was assigned to the Colorado Senate’s Business, Labor and Technology Committee, the legislative body responsible for overseeing the state’s liquor, tobacco and marijuana laws, and is slated to be the topic of a March 1 hearing, Denver Westword reported this week.

Daily purchase limits would still apply if the law is approved, meaning adults in Colorado would still be limited to purchasing 1 ounce of recreational marijuana or 2 ounces of medical weed per day, Westword reported. The proposal also imposes restrictions on where dispensaries could deliver, prohibiting pot shops from transporting product to public spaces, dorms, hotels or commercial businesses.

Marijuana being transported would be required to be kept in a lock box during the delivery as well, and dispensaries would have to undergo training procedures and keep detailed manifests of their routes, Westword reported.

Deliveries could begin as early as Jan. 2, 2018, for medical marijuana and Jan. 2, 2019 for recreational marijuana if the bill is approved.

Marijuana has been decriminalized in seven other states and the nation’s capital since Colorado launched the first recreational pot program in 2014. One of those states, Oregon, rolled-out the country’s first legal marijuana delivery service just last week after lawmakers there granted permits to 117 retailers across the state in 2016.

“We needed to make an adaptation to the cannabis-tracking system to provide a document that would actually allow for the delivery of recreational marijuana to homes,” Oregon Liquor Control Commission spokesman Mark Pettinger told a local NBC affiliate.

