The National Rifle Association has a new spokesperson: radio host and author Dana Loesch.

Less than a year ago, Mrs. Loesch became the premier gun-rights organization’s Special Adviser on Women’s Policy. On Tuesday, however, CEO Wayne LaPierre announced that “The Dana Show” host will add to her résumé as Special Assistant to the Executive Vice President for Public Communication.

“During the past year Dana has proven herself to be a powerful voice for the Second Amendment rights of all Americans,” Mr. LaPierre said on NRA Blog. “It is clear that Dana has the communication skills, experience, and natural ability to serve our organization well as one its very public faces in the news media. I’ve been impressed with Dana’s command of the issues facing the NRA, as well as her ability to communicate our positions and connect with women, and men, on those issues.”

Mrs. Loesch’s new role makes her the public face of over 5 million NRA members. She also hosts “Dana” on TheBlazeTV and is a regular contributor on Fox News Channel and other cable news outlets.

The NRA, which was established in 1871, is America’s oldest civil rights and sportsmen’s group.

