On a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, President Trump said Tuesday the new museum is about love for the U.S. and equated it with his motivation for issuing orders to prevent dangerous people from entering the country.

“This building is about love,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with MSNBC. “We have to have people come in who are going to love the country, not people that are going to harm the country. I think a lot of people agree with me on that.”

The administration is releasing a revised order this week on extreme vetting to prevent migrants from seven terror-prone nations from entering the U.S. temporarily.

After touring the new museum in Washington, D.C., with an aide who’s actually the subject of an exhibit — Housing and Urban Development secretary-designee Ben Carson — Mr. Trump praised it as “a beautiful tribute to so many American heroes,” from Sojourner Truth to Frederick Douglass to Rosa Parks.

“I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African Americans and for every American,” the president said.

“This tour is a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms.”

His visit comes during Black History Month, and after some criticism of Mr. Trump by civil rights figures such as Rep. John Lewis, Georgia Democrat, who boycotted the president’s inauguration and said he was not a “legitimate” president. Mr. Trump countered that Mr. Lewis was “all talk.”

There’s also an exhibit on Mr. Lewis at the museum.

Mr. Trump walked through the exhibits with Mr. Carson, daughter Ivanka, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and presidential aide Omarosa Manigault, with the tour guided by museum Director Lonnie Bunch. They viewed an underground gallery that recounts the history of slavery and includes objects recovered from a slave ship that went down off southern Africa, among other exhibits.

The president said it was “very special” to accompany Mr. Carson and his family as they viewed the museum and his exhibit for the first time. He urged Senate Democrats to vote on Mr. Carson’s nomination next week.

“We’re going to do great things in our African American communities together,” Mr. Trump said. “HUD has a meaning far beyond housing. Ben will be able to find that true meaning of HUD as its secretary.”

He also hugged Alveda King, niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., calling her “a tremendous fighter for justice.”

“We have a divided country. It’s been divided for many many years,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re going to bring this country together, maybe bring some of the world together.”

During the tour, Mr. Bunch talked about a statue of Thomas Jefferson that stands above the title “The paradox of liberty,” next to a wall of bricks bearing the names of each slave owned by Jefferson.

Mr. Trump and his group also viewed a glass case containing a bible belonging to Nat Turner, who led a slave revolt.

The museum, just blocks from the White House, opened last September, when it was dedicated by then-President Obama.

